Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

