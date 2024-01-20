Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

