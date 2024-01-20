Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $728.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

