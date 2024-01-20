Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $31.56

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.01. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

