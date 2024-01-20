Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $145.84

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th.

NYSE:DG opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

