Analysts Set Expectations for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

CRBU stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

