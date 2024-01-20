Analysts Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $62.45

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,061,877 shares of company stock valued at $126,448,816. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.50.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

