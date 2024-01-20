Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $2,550.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

