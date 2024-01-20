Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $2,550.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.
IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
NYSE:IHG opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
