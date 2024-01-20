Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $61.43

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MBUU stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
