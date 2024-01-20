Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $61.43

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

