Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $17.22

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 688.4% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

