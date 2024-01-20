Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $7.13

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

