Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Target Price at C$125.38

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

TIH opened at C$116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.1033403 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total transaction of C$693,126.00. Insiders have sold 10,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,069 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

