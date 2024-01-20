Analyzing Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.48, meaning that its share price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.30 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.75

This table compares Axion Power International and Dragonfly Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axion Power International and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.33%.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

(Get Free Report)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

