Analyzing Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $593.38 million 0.14 $14.39 million ($0.42) -5.56 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Cal Dive International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nine Energy Service has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Cal Dive International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 670.88%.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -2.20% -90.54% -1.73% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Cal Dive International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides open hole and cemented completion tool products, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

