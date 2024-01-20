Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $208.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $134.22 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 57,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

