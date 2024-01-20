Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $153.37, but opened at $158.66. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Applied Materials shares last traded at $157.79, with a volume of 1,256,402 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 562,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

