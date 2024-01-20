Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,702 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Life Time Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $502,056.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

