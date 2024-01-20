Assetmark Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.13 and its 200-day moving average is $360.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

