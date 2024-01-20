Assetmark Inc. Acquires 723 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SYF opened at $36.91 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.