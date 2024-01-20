Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

ABCB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

