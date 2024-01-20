Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.0 %

BJ opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.