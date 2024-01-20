Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,906 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 156.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

