Assetmark Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,757,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

