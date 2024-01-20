Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.