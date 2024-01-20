Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
Shares of CLOU opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cloud Computing ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.