Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NICE by 146.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
NICE Stock Up 4.5 %
NICE opened at $212.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NICE
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.