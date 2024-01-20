Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NICE by 146.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Up 4.5 %

NICE opened at $212.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

