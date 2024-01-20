Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Stock Up 1.6 %

OMF opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.