Assetmark Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

