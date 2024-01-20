Assetmark Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

