Assetmark Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 190.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.