Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.11 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

