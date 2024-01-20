Assetmark Inc. Invests $210,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 116,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $94.19 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

