Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,269,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,344,317. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

