Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $842,000.

Shares of GMET opened at $21.58 on Friday. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

