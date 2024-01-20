Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IVOG opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.31 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
