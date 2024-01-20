Assetmark Inc. Sells 58 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $280.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

