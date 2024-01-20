Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 278,985 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,050,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $49.72 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

