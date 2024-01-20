Atb Cap Markets Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.45.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.14 on Friday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.