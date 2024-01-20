ATB Capital Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

