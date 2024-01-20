B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.95. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

