B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($10.82). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.32) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $226.48 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average is $187.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

