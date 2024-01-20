B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 6,234 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $46,942.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,779.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 9,494 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $71,205.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $45,262.50.

On Friday, January 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $130,284.06.

On Tuesday, January 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,702 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $20,346.06.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.