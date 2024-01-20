Ball Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 23,391 put options on the company. This is an increase of 349% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,204 put options.
Ball Stock Performance
BALL opened at $55.52 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ball by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
