Ball Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BALL)

BALL opened at $55.52 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ball by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

