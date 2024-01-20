Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading Up 7.7%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 2,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

