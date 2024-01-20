BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

