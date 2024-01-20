Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James now has a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 2185932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.