Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Down 10.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% on Thursday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James now has a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$4.95 and last traded at C$5.12. 2,363,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,732,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

