BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.