Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLNK. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Blink Charging Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $168.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 176.07%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 238,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

