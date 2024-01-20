BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE LND opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

