Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $607.75

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.75.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $481.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $727.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total value of $2,397,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,931,732. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

